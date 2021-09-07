뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Sooyoung Shares Why She Wishes to Form a Unit Just with Tall Members
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Sooyoung Shares Why She Wishes to Form a Unit Just with Tall Members

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Sooyoung Shares Why She Wishes to Form a Unit Just with Tall Members

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.07 16:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Sooyoung Shares Why She Wishes to Form a Unit Just with Tall Members
Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared a funny but understandable reason why she wants to form a unit just with the tall members of the group. 

On September 5, Yuri updated her YouTube channel with a video of her and Sooyoung sitting down for a meal together.

While they talked over lunch, they also took time to answer some questions that were asked by fans in advance. 

One of the questions was, "Have you ever thought about the kind of Girls' Generation unit you wanted to be part of?" 
Girls' GenerationYuri commented, "I mean, I'm sure many fans loved seeing a unit like 'SHY' (Sooyoung, Hyoyeon and Yuri). 'SHY' performed a lot at concerts, so..." 

Sooyoung responded, "I would love for 'SHY' to make official debut! But you said you didn't want to, Yuri!" 

Yuri laughed, then said, "Well, we've never talked about it that deeply. How I think of 'SHY' is a weird unit. I feel like we might get laughed at, you know." 

Sooyoung said, "We can make it great, not weird. We can do better than 'Girls' Generation-TTS'." 
Girls' GenerationThen, Yuri asked Sooyoung if there was any other Girls' Generation unit that she personally thought of. 

Sooyoung answered, "I want a unit that consists of Seohyun, Yoona, you and I, just with the tall members. It's so that I don't use unnecessary energy while trying to get up and down for the short members." 

She continued, "Do you know what the hardest thing about 'Lion Heart' choreography? It was me trying not to cover Taeyeon. I had to make sure I was never at her mid-high level."

To this, Yuri nodded and commented, "Yeah, I know what you mean. You have to get back up quickly as well." 
 

(Credit= '유리한TV' YouTube, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.