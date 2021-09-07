뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I'm UAENA!" STAYC Sieun Expresses Her Love to IU
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I'm UAENA!" STAYC Sieun Expresses Her Love to IU

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I'm UAENA!" STAYC Sieun Expresses Her Love to IU

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.07 14:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Im UAENA!" STAYC Sieun Expresses Her Love to IU
Sieun of K-pop girl group STAYC showed how much of a big fan of soloist IU she is. 

On September 7, a video of STAYC was uploaded on one YouTube channel. 
STAYCIn this video, the members of STAYC were seen reading about themselves online. 

While Sieun read about herself, she became instantly excited to read the part where it stated, "Sieun is a huge fan of IU." 

Sieun loudly commented, "Ah, this is very true. I'm UAENA (the name for IU's fandom)!" 
STAYCThen, Sumin told an interesting story, "Recently, Sieun had a dream that featured IU, and was hyperactive all day on that day." 

As if Sieun just had remembered the fact, her eyes widened and excitedly said, "Oh, yes, yes, yes!" 

Sieun continued, "In my dream, I was friends with IU. We ate together and stuff. It was so great." 

She went on, "After waking up, I felt like I personally became closer to her. The feeling lasted for the whole day." 
STAYCThe production staff then asked if she could send a video message to IU. 

Sieun squeaked and said, "IU sunbae-nim, I'm a big fan of yours. I'm UAENA. I love you!" 

Following that, she blushed and fanned herself. 
 

(Credit= 'iu.loen' Facebook, '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.