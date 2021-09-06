뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Minho Wants to Live as 'Kim Tan' from 'The Heirs' for the Rest of His Life?
Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.06
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Minho Wants to Live as Kim Tan from The Heirs for the Rest of His Life?
Actor Lee Minho shared his wish to live as 'Kim Tan' from 'The Heirs' for the rest of his life. 

On September 3, one fashion magazine uploaded a video of Lee Minho on their YouTube channel. 

In this video, Lee Minho answered various questions that were asked by fans in advance. 

One of the interesting questions that Lee Minho received was, "Which character of yours would you choose to live the rest of your life, if you could?"
Lee MinhoLee Minho laughed, but unhesitatingly answered, "I would choose 'Kim Tan' from 'The Heirs'." 

He explained why he chose 'Kim Tan' out of many characters he played in the past, "I want to go back to being a high school student." 
Lee MinhoThen, Lee Minho was asked what he wanted to do if he went back to high school. 

The actor thought for a little while, then responded, "I just want to do whatever I want to do without any stress about the college entrance exam. I want to have as much fun as I can." 

He continued with a smile, "I want to do that for all three years. Yeah, I definitely would love to do that for all three years." 
 

Aired in 2013, 'The Heirs' is a popular drama that depicted the lives of wealthy and privileged high school students. 

Lee Minho played the role of 'Kim Tan', a wealthy heir to 'Jeguk Group'―one of the largest conglomerates in Korea. 

(Credit= 'ESQUIRE Korea' YouTube, SBS The Heirs) 

(SBS Star)     
