[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook & Song Ji-hyo Almost Kiss While Trying to Whisper to Each Other

Singer Kim Jong-kook and actress Song Ji-hyo mistakenly almost kiss each other.On September 5 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members of 'Running Man' and guests were seen playing 'mafia game' together.Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo were sitting next to one another at that time.While playing the game, Kim Jong-kook suddenly turned to Song Ji-hyo.Right then, Song Ji-hyo also turned to Kim Jong-kook.It seemed like both of them had something to say to one another at the same time.But since they turned around simultaneously, they very nearly kissed each other.As their lips almost met, they rapidly turned away and managed to avoid any awkward moment.Recently, Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo have been building up their on-air romance on 'Running Man'.After fans witnessed this moment on television yesterday, they have been going wild together.They wrote comments such as, "Oh my...! What just happened?!", "Begin dating already, you two!", "Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo sitting in the tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G! LOL." and so on.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)