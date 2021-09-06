뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook & Song Ji-hyo Almost Kiss While Trying to Whisper to Each Other
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook & Song Ji-hyo Almost Kiss While Trying to Whisper to Each Other

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook & Song Ji-hyo Almost Kiss While Trying to Whisper to Each Other

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.06 16:22 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook & Song Ji-hyo Almost Kiss While Trying to Whisper to Each Other
Singer Kim Jong-kook and actress Song Ji-hyo mistakenly almost kiss each other. 

On September 5 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members of 'Running Man' and guests were seen playing 'mafia game' together.  
Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyoKim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo were sitting next to one another at that time. 

While playing the game, Kim Jong-kook suddenly turned to Song Ji-hyo. 

Right then, Song Ji-hyo also turned to Kim Jong-kook. 

It seemed like both of them had something to say to one another at the same time. 

But since they turned around simultaneously, they very nearly kissed each other. 

As their lips almost met, they rapidly turned away and managed to avoid any awkward moment. 
Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyoRecently, Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo have been building up their on-air romance on 'Running Man'. 

After fans witnessed this moment on television yesterday, they have been going wild together. 

They wrote comments such as, "Oh my...! What just happened?!", "Begin dating already, you two!", "Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo sitting in the tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G! LOL." and so on. 
Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.