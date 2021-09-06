[SBS Star] aespa KARINA Spotted at Seongsu-dong; Everybody Gasps at Her Beauty

KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa is in the center of attention for her incredible beauty.On September 5, photos of KARINA on the streets of Seongsu-dong, Seoul were shared on social media.The photos showed KARINA with a number of staff, filming something.It is not known what she was filming at that time, but what was for sure was the fact that she managed to catch the attention of many with her flawless look.On this day, KARINA wore a white top, pair of light blue jeans and white heels, and had her long straight hair down.She walked around Seongsu-dong like this, looking like a goddess.She boasted her tiny face, gorgeous facial features, long legs, and unreal body ratio.Even though these online-shared photos captured her unexpected moments, KARINA looked absolutely beautiful in them.After seeing KARINA's photos, fans left comments such as, "Oh my! She looks so amazing!", "I can see why SM Ent. made her debut...!", "My KARINA!", and so on.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)