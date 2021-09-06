[SBS Star] Gary & His Son Hao Return on Television Together in 9 Months

Hip-hop artist Gary and his son Hao came back on television together in nine months.On September 5 episode of KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman', Gary and Hao were seen going camping.Gary and Hao's appearance on 'The Return of Superman' marked their appearance in nine months since December 2020.They first joined 'The Return of Superman' in February 2020 when Hao was only 26-month old.Now that Hao has become 45 months, he has become all grown up already.He looked much taller, and his language skills had become much fluent as well.Regarding their appearance, Gary commented, "After we left 'The Return of Superman', many asked me how Hao was doing."He continued, "I know it's been a while, so we wanted to say hi to everyone, and also just wanted them to see Hao through the show."Debuted in 1996, Gary was a member of various groups before becoming a member of LEESSANG in 2002.In 2010, Gary joined SBS' television show 'Running Man', but announced his departure from the show in October 2016.Since then, Gary led a quiet life, even getting married and having a son Hao without making the news public.Then in 2020, he made his small screen comeback with 'The Return of Superman' alongside Hao for the first time in years.(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman)(SBS Star)