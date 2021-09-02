뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ki Tae-young Says He Did Not Fall in Love with Eugene Simply Because of Her Beauty
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Ki Tae-young Says He Did Not Fall in Love with Eugene Simply Because of Her Beauty

[SBS Star] Ki Tae-young Says He Did Not Fall in Love with Eugene Simply Because of Her Beauty

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.02 18:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ki Tae-young Says He Did Not Fall in Love with Eugene Simply Because of Her Beauty
Actor Ki Tae-young shared a reason why he fell in love with actress/girl group S.E.S' member Eugene. 

On August 27 episode of KBS' television show 'Funstaurant', Ki Tae-young was seen inviting S.E.S' leader Bada to his family home for lunch. 

Ki Tae-young and Bada said to have become very close following his marriage with Eugene. 
FunstaurantOn this day, Ki Tae-young made a Korean-style fajita; Bada commented, "This almost tastes like the food at a hotel restaurant. It's so good!" 

While they ate together, Bada said, "Eugene is like a little sister to me. I have always wondered who she will marry." 

Ki Tae-young responded, "I once said the reason why I dated Eugene wasn't because of her appearance on TV, and I received so many hate comments due to those words." 
FunstaurantHe continued, "But it's true. When we used to work together, I overheard Eugene talking to the production staff. She could have said something bad about those people they were talking about, but she didn't at all." 

He went on, "I got to know that Eugene doesn't judge people like that. She is someone who has no biases. I thought very highly of that." 

Then, Ki Tae-young said he started seeing her differently and began liking her after that day. 
FunstaurantThe actor said, "Following that day, I called her a lot to 'discuss' our project. That was just my excuse though. I just wanted to become closer to her." 

With a smile, he added, "Then, we fell in love with each other and got married." 
Funstaurant(Credit= 'eugene810303' Instagram, KBS Funstaurant) 

(SBS Star)        
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.