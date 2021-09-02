[SBS Star] WJSN SEOLA Laughs After Discovering the Meaning of the Writing on Her Instagram Photo

인도네시아어 문구 비하인드 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 캐릭터로 밀고 나갈까 했지만 두고두고 놀림 받을 것 같아서 지웠대 아 pic.twitter.com/9nDSGpSAAx — 꼬냥 (@s2aloes) September 1, 2021

SEOLA of K-pop girl group WJSN made the cutest mistake on Instagram.Recently, SEOLA updated her Instagram with a new post.The post consisted of a photo of a white door with purple flowers and SEOLA's caption.In the caption, SEOLA wrote, "Walking into the happiness ♥".There was something written on the door in a foreign language, and it seemed like SEOLA shared the photo without knowing what it meant.It turned out to be Indonesian, because lots of Indonesian fans told her what the writing meant on the door following the upload.They laughingly told her that it meant, "Please flush the toilet after use."After finding out the meaning of the writing, SEOLA deleted the post.Then on September 1, SEOLA went live on NAVER V LIVE.While on live, the K-pop star mentioned this hilarious incident, "I posted it, because I thought the photo was really pretty."She continued, "When I was first told what it meant, I immediately thought to myself, 'Oh my...! I have to delete the post.' But then I was like, 'Maybe this will make me a fun person if I just keep it.'"She laughed and added, "Then again, I was like, 'No, everyone will keep making fun of me.' So, I decided to just delete it. I had no idea that it was Indonesian and the meaning of it! I should start learning Indonesian or something..."(Credit= 'seola__s' Instagram, 'WJSN' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)