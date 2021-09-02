[SBS Star] Taeyeon Shares What Girls' Generation Means to Her & Fans Are All Shedding Tears

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation made fans cry with what she said about her group.On September 1 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Girls' Generation made a guest appearance.In this episode, each member of Girls' Generation was asked what the group meant to them.Out of their answers, Taeyeon's answer especially caught the attention of many fans.In response to the question, Taeyeon said, "For me, Girls' Generation is like my country. I really think of it as my country."She continued, "I think of it as if I'm from that 'country'. Just like the athletes at the Olympics have their national flag on their uniform, I have Girls' Generation marked on me."She resumed, "I always feel proud that I'm part of Girls' Generation. I think like I'm representing Girls' Generation at all times."Regarding her answer, fans made comments such as, "That's our forever leader Taeyeon.", "I choked up while listening to her.", "I love you, Taeyeon! I love Girls' Generation!" and so on.Following years of training at SM Entertainment, Taeyeon made debut as the leader/main vocal of Girls' Generation in August 2007.Girls' Generation holds a great number of hit songs including 'Gee', 'Genie', 'Run Devil Run' and more.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)