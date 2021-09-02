뉴스
[SBS Star] "We Were in Korea & Australia in a Day" Girls' Generation Tell How Busy They Were During 'Gee'
[SBS Star] "We Were in Korea & Australia in a Day" Girls' Generation Tell How Busy They Were During 'Gee'

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.02
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "We Were in Korea & Australia in a Day" Girls Generation Tell How Busy They Were During Gee
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation described how hectic their schedule was during 'Gee' promotions. 

On September 1 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', all eight members of Girls' Generation made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, the hose Yu Jae Seok mentioned Girls' Generation's mega-hit song 'Gee' that was released in 2009. 

He commented, "'Gee' not only made a great hit in Korea, but it was also loved by an incredible number of K-pop fans around the world. I wonder how hectic your lives were then." 
Girls' GenerationSunny responded, "I remember this so vividly. There was a time when we headed to Australia for a performance. We went on our flight early in the morning, then got there about 12 hours later." 

She continued, "After our arrival, we went to perform our songs. Right after our performance, we hopped on a flight back to Korea. When we arrived in Korea, we went to record a music show as well as television show. It was insane." 

Then, Yoona said, "There were many times when we used to go abroad and come back to Korea within a day. We were really busy." 

Yuri added, "Once, we went all the way to France, performed there, then headed to the States." 
Girls' GenerationHyoyeon also said, "That year, we were invited to perform at one of the biggest annual end-of-year music festivals in Japan. Following our performance at the music festival, we went on a private plane to attend Korea's end-of-year music festival." 

Upon hearing their answers, Yu Jae Seok and another host Cho Sae-ho gasped in surprise. 
Girls' GenerationDebuted with 'Into the New World' in August 2007, Girls' Generation quickly became one of the most popular K-pop girl groups of all-time. 

(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block) 

(SBS Star)     
