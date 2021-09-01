뉴스
[SBS Star] Yuri Shares Taeyeon's Response When She Forgot Lyrics to Girls' Generation Song
Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.01
Yuri of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared how her fellow member Taeyeon responded when she forgets the lyrics to their song. 

On September 1, Yuri featured in SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show' as a special host. 
YuriWhile the show went on, one listener sent a message saying, "You frequently get the lyrics wrong during Girls' Generation performances." 

The listener continued, "I want to know if you memorize your lines for your acting projects well." 

Yuri laughed and commented, "Surprisingly, I memorize my lines well. But I do alter my lines a little every now and then." 
YuriThen, as if Yuri recalled a moment from the past that she burst into laughter. 

The K-pop star said, "I remember I hummed my part of the song, because I had suddenly forgotten the lyrics. It was a live performance, and I tried to look as natural as possible while I hummed." 

She continued, "At that time, I thought to myself, 'I got really nervous as I forgot the lyrics. Oh, I honestly can't remember any of my part. I'm just going to roll with it.'" 

She resumed, "When I monitored myself, I happened to spot a tiny bit of Taeyeon behind me. She was staring at me with an evil look and annoyed smile." 

In response to her story where Taeyeon gave her the look and smile, the host Kim Tae Kyun collapsed in convulsive laughter, imagining the whole scene. 
Yuri(Credit= SM Entertainment, SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show) 

(SBS Star)    
