[SBS Star] GOT7 JAY B Thanks Jay Park for Giving Him Such Great Advice After Joining His Label
[SBS Star] GOT7 JAY B Thanks Jay Park for Giving Him Such Great Advice After Joining His Label

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.01 17:13
JAY B of K-pop boy group GOT7 expressed gratitude to K-pop artist Jay Park for his great advice. 

On August 31 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', JAY B made a special appearance. 

While the host Choi Hwa-jeong was talking to JAY B, she commented, "You've become more good-looking, JAY B!" 

JAY B smiled and responded, "Well, I tried to take better care of myself now that I'm promoting solo without the group members." 
JAY BThen, Choi Hwa-jeong asked whether the head of his current label Jay Park treat him well. 

JAY B answered, "Yes, certainly. He treats me really well. Whenever I ask him something or tell him my concerns, he gives me detailed advice. I feel grateful for that."

He continued, "He would be like, 'I don't know if this will be useful to you, but I tried this and that in the past. Just consider them when you are making your decision.'" 
JAY BAfter that, JAY B mentioned 'B.T.W', one of his new tracks in his solo album 'SOMO:FUME' that features Jay Park. 

JAY B said, "When I first joined the label, I got to listen to this beat to 'B.T.W'. Jay Park initially wanted to use the beat for his own track." 

He resumed, "But then I asked him if I could work on the beat, and Jay Park was like, 'Okay then.' He ended up featuring in the track instead."
JAY BBack in January, the members of GOT7 parted ways with JYP Entertainment at the end of their contract. 

Then in May, H1GHR MUSIC officially announced that they signed with JAY B. 

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, 'jparkitrighthere' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
