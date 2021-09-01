[SBS Star] VIDEO: DAWN Shares He Does Not Look at Any Female K-pop Stars Besides HyunA

K-pop artist DAWN shared that he is not interested in any other female K-pop stars besides his girlfriend another K-pop artist HyunA.On August 31, a new video of DAWN and HyunA was uploaded on YouTube.The video showed DAWN and HyunA working on their duet album '1+1=1', that is to be released on September 9.In this video, HyunA was seen complaining to DAWN about him not watching performances by other K-pop acts.She said, "I'm so worried. You need to read the trend!"Then, HyunA made everyone go "Wow." by perfectly dancing to 'Next Level' and ASAP' by girl groups aespa and STAYC.After watching her dance, DAWN commented, "Well, I only look at you when I'm at a recording studio for music shows."He resumed, "My eyes are locked on you when I'm there, HyunA. They weren't look at other female K-pop stars."He laughingly continued, "I treat them as if they are stones on the street. Be in love like DAWN, everyone."As HyunA heard this, she smiled ear to ear.DAWN and HyunA have been together since 2016, and made their relationship public in 2018.(Credit= '스튜디오 룰루랄라- studio lululala' YouTube, 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)(SBS Star)