뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Says She Practices Her Lines in 'The Penthouse' over 100 Times

[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Says She Practices Her Lines in 'The Penthouse' over 100 Times

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.01 14:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim So Yeon Says She Practices Her Lines in The Penthouse over 100 Times
Actress Kim So Yeon revealed that she always practices her lines in 'The Penthouse: War in Life' over 100 times. 

On August 31, Kim So Yeon's press interview was released online. 
Kim So YeonDuring the interview, Kim So Yeon talked about her role 'Chun Seo-jin' in SBS' popular drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'. 

Kim So Yeon said, "It's been about two years since my life has been all about 'The Penthouse: War in Life', including the preparation period." 

She continued, "The journey hasn't been so easy. I mainly tried to take good care of my health so that I can keep up with the busy filming schedule. I worried that I might catch a cold, so I took lots of supplements." 
Kim So YeonThen, the interviewer said to Kim So Yeon, "I heard that you are known as a person who go over your lines like all the time." 

Kim So Yeon responded, "About 20 years ago, my dad got me to read an interview of Kim Hee Ae. He highlighted parts of her interview, and told me, 'Even a great actress like Kim Hee Ae reads her lines over 100 times just for one scene.'" 

She continued, "After reading Kim Hee Ae's interview, I was like, 'I have to do that from now on.' Following that day, I really started doing that. While filming 'The Penthouse: War in Life', there was not a single time when I didn't go over my lines more than 100 times." 

She went on, "Some may find it funny and cringey to hear that, but it's the truth and I'm confident about myself to say that. As I find myself weak in many ways, I believe practice is key to strengthen my acting skills." 
Kim So Yeon'The Penthouse: War in Life' began in October 2020, and the third season of the drama is being aired at the moment. 

(Credit= 'sysysy1102' Instagram, SBS The Penthouse: War in Life) 

(SBS Star)    
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.