뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Purchased All BTS' Official Merchandise" CRAVITY JUNGMO Proves He Is True ARMY
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Purchased All BTS' Official Merchandise" CRAVITY JUNGMO Proves He Is True ARMY

[SBS Star] "I Purchased All BTS' Official Merchandise" CRAVITY JUNGMO Proves He Is True ARMY

Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.01 11:22 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "I Purchased All BTS Official Merchandise" CRAVITY JUNGMO Proves He Is True ARMY
JUNGMO of K-pop boy group CRAVITY shared how much of a huge boy group BTS fan he is. 

On August 31 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', JUNGMO, his fellow group member HYEONGJUN, boy group CIX's members Bae Jin Young and Hyun Suk made a guest appearance. 
JUNGMODuring the talk, the host Kim Shin-young congratulated the members of CRAVITY on their 500-day debut anniversary. 

Then, she asked them whether they got to meet a star they wanted to meet after debut. 

HYEONGJUN glanced at Bae Jin Young and commented, "It's Bae Jin Young. I have always heard how tiny his face is, that it made me want to see him in person." 

He continued, "I was really surprised when I saw him. How is it possible to fit all his eyes, nose and mouth in such a tiny face? I still find that amazing." 

As Bae Jin Young listened to HYEONGJUN's answer, he laughed, then shyly smiled. 
JUNGMOThen, JUNGMO gave his response, "For me, it's BTS. I still haven't got to see them yet, which is kind of disappointing." 

He went on, "I've been ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) since high school. V is my ultimate bias." 

He added, "I went to their concerts, and bought every official merchandise out there. I really would like to see them soon." 
JUNGMO(Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.