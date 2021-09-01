[SBS Star] "I Purchased All BTS' Official Merchandise" CRAVITY JUNGMO Proves He Is True ARMY

JUNGMO of K-pop boy group CRAVITY shared how much of a huge boy group BTS fan he is.On August 31 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', JUNGMO, his fellow group member HYEONGJUN, boy group CIX's members Bae Jin Young and Hyun Suk made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Kim Shin-young congratulated the members of CRAVITY on their 500-day debut anniversary.Then, she asked them whether they got to meet a star they wanted to meet after debut.HYEONGJUN glanced at Bae Jin Young and commented, "It's Bae Jin Young. I have always heard how tiny his face is, that it made me want to see him in person."He continued, "I was really surprised when I saw him. How is it possible to fit all his eyes, nose and mouth in such a tiny face? I still find that amazing."As Bae Jin Young listened to HYEONGJUN's answer, he laughed, then shyly smiled.Then, JUNGMO gave his response, "For me, it's BTS. I still haven't got to see them yet, which is kind of disappointing."He went on, "I've been ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) since high school. V is my ultimate bias."He added, "I went to their concerts, and bought every official merchandise out there. I really would like to see them soon."(Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)