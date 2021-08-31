뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He Reminds Me of My Older Brother" Taeyeon & KEY Gain Attention for Their Twin-like Look
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] "He Reminds Me of My Older Brother" Taeyeon & KEY Gain Attention for Their Twin-like Look

[SBS Star] "He Reminds Me of My Older Brother" Taeyeon & KEY Gain Attention for Their Twin-like Look

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.31 18:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "He Reminds Me of My Older Brother" Taeyeon & KEY Gain Attention for Their Twin-like Look
Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation and KEY of boy group SHINee are gaining attention for their twin-like appearance. 

On August 30, Taeyeon and KEY went live on NAVER V LIVE prior to the release of their collaborative song 'Hate that...'. 
KEYDuring the live broadcast, they showed off an amazing chemistry with each other, proving how close they are. 

While the broadcast continued, fans noticed one other thing about the two stars; they showed extreme similarities in terms of the way they looked. 

Following the broadcast, a lot of fans talked about that. 

Actually though, Taeyeon commented on this interesting fact before. 

At that time, she said, "Whenever KEY happens to pass by me, I think of my older brother. KEY really reminds me of him." 
KEYPreviously on Instagram, Taeyeon also shared how greatly KEY looked like her brother. 

Under a photo of KEY having a snack at a theme park, Taeyeon wrote, "Wow, I honestly thought you were my older brother."

She then left another comment saying, "I'm still so shocked. I thought my older brother had gone to the theme park. Aren't you Ji-woong (the name of her brother)?" 
KEYMeanwhile, KEY released his new song 'Hate that...' featuring Taeyeon on August 30. 

(Credit= 'SHINee' NAVER V LIVE, 'bumkeyk' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.