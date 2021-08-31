[SBS Star] "He Reminds Me of My Older Brother" Taeyeon & KEY Gain Attention for Their Twin-like Look

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation and KEY of boy group SHINee are gaining attention for their twin-like appearance.On August 30, Taeyeon and KEY went live on NAVER V LIVE prior to the release of their collaborative song 'Hate that...'.During the live broadcast, they showed off an amazing chemistry with each other, proving how close they are.While the broadcast continued, fans noticed one other thing about the two stars; they showed extreme similarities in terms of the way they looked.Following the broadcast, a lot of fans talked about that.Actually though, Taeyeon commented on this interesting fact before.At that time, she said, "Whenever KEY happens to pass by me, I think of my older brother. KEY really reminds me of him."Previously on Instagram, Taeyeon also shared how greatly KEY looked like her brother.Under a photo of KEY having a snack at a theme park, Taeyeon wrote, "Wow, I honestly thought you were my older brother."She then left another comment saying, "I'm still so shocked. I thought my older brother had gone to the theme park. Aren't you Ji-woong (the name of her brother)?"Meanwhile, KEY released his new song 'Hate that...' featuring Taeyeon on August 30.(Credit= 'SHINee' NAVER V LIVE, 'bumkeyk' Instagram)(SBS Star)