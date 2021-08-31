뉴스
[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Shares What His Girlfriend Said About His Boyfriend-like Instagram Photos
[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Shares What His Girlfriend Said About His Boyfriend-like Instagram Photos

[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Shares What His Girlfriend Said About His Boyfriend-like Instagram Photos

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.31 17:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop Shares What His Girlfriend Said About His Boyfriend-like Instagram Photos
Actor Ahn Hyo Seop shared what his girlfriend said about his boyfriend-like photos on Instagram. 

On August 29 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Ahn Hyo Seop made a special appearance.
Ahn Hyo SeopDuring the talk, the hosts talked about Ahn Hyo Seop being taken as the ultimate boyfriend material on Instagram. 

Seo Jang-hoon said, "Doesn't your girlfriend get jealous for that though? You're like everybody's dream boyfriend on Instagram." 

Ahn Hyo Seop answered, "No, my girlfriend never got jealous because of my photos on Instagram." 
Ahn Hyo SeopSeo Jang-hoon asked in surprise, "Are you saying that you have a girlfriend now?" 

Ahn Hyo Seop laughed and responded, "No no, I don't have a girlfriend at the moment." 

He added with a smile, "I think I would be happy if many people were referring to my girlfriend's Instagram photos as 'girlfriend-like' photos." 

Then, Shin Dong-yeop laughingly commented, "Wow, you seem like a very innocent and kind guy. Not a lot of stars fall for a question like this these days." 
Ahn Hyo Seop(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'imhyoseop' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
