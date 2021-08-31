[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Becomes the First Korean to Surpass 50 Million Followers on Instagram

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has become the first-ever Korean to surpass 50 million followers on Instagram.On August 31, JENNIE's personal Instagram marked 50 million followers.50 million is almost the number of the population of South Korea, which is 52 million.JENNIE reached this unbelievable number in only about three years since she started Instagram in June 2018.She mainly posts photos and videos of herself in her daily life on a regular basis.Her photos and videos not only are taken at various places, but they also always give off different vibes, which is one of the reasons why lots of people love looking at them.No other Korean has as many followers as JENNIE at the moment, making her the first Korean to reach such a high number.Currently, BLACKPINK's Thai member LISA has 58 million followers, and the two other Korean members JISOO and ROSÉ have 45 million followers.It is assumed that it will not take so long until they all exceed 50 million followers.(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)(SBS Star)