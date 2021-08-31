뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Becomes the First Korean to Surpass 50 Million Followers on Instagram
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Becomes the First Korean to Surpass 50 Million Followers on Instagram

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Becomes the First Korean to Surpass 50 Million Followers on Instagram

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.31 16:13 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Becomes the First Korean to Surpass 50 Million Followers on Instagram
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has become the first-ever Korean to surpass 50 million followers on Instagram. 

On August 31, JENNIE's personal Instagram marked 50 million followers. 

50 million is almost the number of the population of South Korea, which is 52 million. 

JENNIE reached this unbelievable number in only about three years since she started Instagram in June 2018. 
JENNIEShe mainly posts photos and videos of herself in her daily life on a regular basis. 

Her photos and videos not only are taken at various places, but they also always give off different vibes, which is one of the reasons why lots of people love looking at them. 
JENNIENo other Korean has as many followers as JENNIE at the moment, making her the first Korean to reach such a high number. 

Currently, BLACKPINK's Thai member LISA has 58 million followers, and the two other Korean members JISOO and ROSÉ have 45 million followers. 

It is assumed that it will not take so long until they all exceed 50 million followers. 
JENNIE(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.