[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Accidentally Flips Off Fans; His Response Is Too Cute
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Accidentally Flips Off Fans; His Response Is Too Cute

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Accidentally Flips Off Fans; His Response Is Too Cute

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.31 11:24
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Accidentally Flips Off Fans; His Response Is Too Cute
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN accidentally flipped off fans during a live broadcast. 

On August 30, JIMIN went live on NAVER V LIVE to spend time with ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom). 
JIMINWhile listening to 'Magic Shop', JIMIN drew BTS and ARMY's logos on his palm, and the faces of his fellow members on his fingers. 

After that, he sang their parts of the song by showing each member on his finger on the camera.

Right then, he unconsciously shot ARMY his middle finger. 

JIMIN immediately realized what he had done, and responded, "Oh, my...! That was a mistake. I didn't mean that. I really didn't."  
JIMINThen, he blushed and burst into laughter, reading fans' comments. 

JIMIN apologized to fans and pleaded them to forget what they had just seen. 

The K-pop star said, "Please pretend like you didn't see that. That honestly was a mistake, everyone. Sorry! It was a mistake!"

He continued, "I was simply trying to show you the members on my fingers, really. Forgive me, please. I'm sorry!" 
 

Regarding this mistake and his response, ARMY shared comments such as, "The way he suddenly got into his panic mode is making me laugh so much!", "His response is everything!", "How cute ♥ How can I ever stop loving you, JIMIN! I can't!" and so on. 

(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)     
