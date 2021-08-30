뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HYOLYN & Kim Dasom Tell How Close SISTAR Members Are Even After Disbandment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] HYOLYN & Kim Dasom Tell How Close SISTAR Members Are Even After Disbandment

[SBS Star] HYOLYN & Kim Dasom Tell How Close SISTAR Members Are Even After Disbandment

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.30 18:24 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HYOLYN & Kim Dasom Tell How Close SISTAR Members Are Even After Disbandment
HYOLYN and Kim Dasom of disbanded K-pop girl group SISTAR shared how close the group members are even after they parted ways. 

On August 27 episode of KBS' music show 'Yoo Hee-yeol's Sketchbook', HYOLYN and Kim Dasom made a guest appearance. 
SISTARDuring the talk, HYOLYN and Kim Dasom talked about SISTAR members' friendship. 

Kim Dasom said, "All four members of SISTAR meet up very regularly. We have a group chat, and our conversation never ends there." 

HYOLYN also said, "Whenever someone asks me where I am, I'm like, 'I'm with the girls.', because I really am." 
SISTARThen, the host Yoo Hee-yeol commented, "If you are going to spend this much time with each other, why did you disband in the first place? Just get together again!" 

HYOLYN laughed and answered, "That's what everybody says to us all the time." 

Following the talk, they performed SISTAR's mega-hit songs 'SHAKE IT' and 'TOUCH MY BODY'. 
SISTARDebuted in 2010, SISTAR soon risen as K-pop's iconic sexy and talented girl group.

For many years, SISTAR dominated major domestic music charts with their songs. 

Then in 2017, the four members decided to go their own ways, which disappointed a great number of fans.
SISTARRecently, HYOLYN and Kim Dasom formed a special unit group for their summer song 'Summer or Summer'. 

(Credit= KBS Yoo Hee-yeol's Sketchbook, 'officialsistar' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.