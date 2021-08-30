[SBS Star] HYOLYN & Kim Dasom Tell How Close SISTAR Members Are Even After Disbandment

HYOLYN and Kim Dasom of disbanded K-pop girl group SISTAR shared how close the group members are even after they parted ways.On August 27 episode of KBS' music show 'Yoo Hee-yeol's Sketchbook', HYOLYN and Kim Dasom made a guest appearance.During the talk, HYOLYN and Kim Dasom talked about SISTAR members' friendship.Kim Dasom said, "All four members of SISTAR meet up very regularly. We have a group chat, and our conversation never ends there."HYOLYN also said, "Whenever someone asks me where I am, I'm like, 'I'm with the girls.', because I really am."Then, the host Yoo Hee-yeol commented, "If you are going to spend this much time with each other, why did you disband in the first place? Just get together again!"HYOLYN laughed and answered, "That's what everybody says to us all the time."Following the talk, they performed SISTAR's mega-hit songs 'SHAKE IT' and 'TOUCH MY BODY'.Debuted in 2010, SISTAR soon risen as K-pop's iconic sexy and talented girl group.For many years, SISTAR dominated major domestic music charts with their songs.Then in 2017, the four members decided to go their own ways, which disappointed a great number of fans.Recently, HYOLYN and Kim Dasom formed a special unit group for their summer song 'Summer or Summer'.(Credit= KBS Yoo Hee-yeol's Sketchbook, 'officialsistar' Facebook)(SBS Star)