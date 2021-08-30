[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Yuri Explains Her Childhood Nickname 'Mirror Princess'

Yuri of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation explained why she used to have a nickname of 'mirror princess' back in her school days.On August 29 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Yuri made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Seo Jang-hoon asked, "I heard that your nickname was 'mirror princess' in your childhood. How often did you look at yourself in the mirror that people gave you that nickname?"Yuri laughed and answered, "I mean, I did look in the mirror often, but that was because of my hair. When I was in elementary school, my parents used to tie my hair up in twintails."She continued, "Whenever I moved, one would go more up or down that I wanted to make them even. So, that's why I looked at myself in the mirror so frequently."Then, Seo Jang-hoon commented, "But I'm sure that's not the only reason. You must've known that you were pretty."With a smile, Yuri responded, "Ah, well, well...", not particularly denying anything Seo Jang-hoon said.When she was asked whether she was popular among boys, Yuri said, "Some time ago, my parents moved their house. As I was helping them sort their stuff out after their move, I happened to find a box of letters."She resumed, "In the box, there were lots of love letters that was addressed to my mom as 'Dear my mother-in-law'. It said things like, 'I'm going to be your son-in-law in the future.'"After that, Seo Jang-hoon asked if there were any boys would follow her home after school.Yuri answered, "I think my mom enjoyed that. She used to invited them to the house and made food for them."(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)