뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Yuri Explains Her Childhood Nickname 'Mirror Princess'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Yuri Explains Her Childhood Nickname 'Mirror Princess'

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Yuri Explains Her Childhood Nickname 'Mirror Princess'

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.30 14:10 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Girls Generation Yuri Explains Her Childhood Nickname Mirror Princess
Yuri of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation explained why she used to have a nickname of 'mirror princess' back in her school days. 

On August 29 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Yuri made a guest appearance. 
YuriDuring the talk, the host Seo Jang-hoon asked, "I heard that your nickname was 'mirror princess' in your childhood. How often did you look at yourself in the mirror that people gave you that nickname?" 

Yuri laughed and answered, "I mean, I did look in the mirror often, but that was because of my hair. When I was in elementary school, my parents used to tie my hair up in twintails." 

She continued, "Whenever I moved, one would go more up or down that I wanted to make them even. So, that's why I looked at myself in the mirror so frequently." 

Then, Seo Jang-hoon commented, "But I'm sure that's not the only reason. You must've known that you were pretty." 

With a smile, Yuri responded, "Ah, well, well...", not particularly denying anything Seo Jang-hoon said. 
YuriWhen she was asked whether she was popular among boys, Yuri said, "Some time ago, my parents moved their house. As I was helping them sort their stuff out after their move, I happened to find a box of letters." 

She resumed, "In the box, there were lots of love letters that was addressed to my mom as 'Dear my mother-in-law'. It said things like, 'I'm going to be your son-in-law in the future.'" 

After that, Seo Jang-hoon asked if there were any boys would follow her home after school. 

Yuri answered, "I think my mom enjoyed that. She used to invited them to the house and made food for them." 
Yuri(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.