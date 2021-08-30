[SBS Star] CL Says Beyonce Helped Her Get Through a Difficult Time in Life

K-pop artist CL shared that American singer-songwriter Beyoncé helped her when she was struggling with life.On August 28 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', CL made a guest appearance.During the talk, CL talked about her friendship with American pop stars.CL said, "I'm close friends with Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Kanye West."She continued, "I'm under the same agency as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. Actually, their manager is my manager."Then, CL talked more about Beyoncé in particular.The K-pop star said, "As for Beyoncé, she recently called me to model for her brand. She was newly launching the brand."She resumed, "At that time, I was struggling with myself a lot. It was one of the hardest times of my life. But Beyoncé gave me so much help."She went on, "After I got there, we just had talks. It wasn't anything special; we talked about the weather and stuff, but I was able to overcome my difficulties thanks to those talks. She's very down-to-earth. I want to be like her."After this, the hosts asked what they spoke about.CL said, "Well, our conversation was no different to everyone else's. We ate together and talked. Surprisingly, we didn't talk about music much. We talked more about our everyday life."(Credit= 'beyonce' Instagram, JTBC Knowing Brothers)(SBS Star)