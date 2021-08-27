뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jin Hyuk Talks About Hearing a Creepy Unknown Voice at a Fan Signing Event
Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.27 17:12 View Count
K-pop artist Lee Jin Hyuk shared that he heard a strange voice at his recent fan signing event. 

On August 26 episode of MBC's television show 'Horror Talks', Lee Jin Hyuk made a guest appearance. 
Lee Jin HyukDuring the talk, Lee Jin Hyuk shared the creepiest incident that he experienced not too long ago.  

Lee Jin Hyuk said, "About three months ago when I was promoting my album 'SCENE26', I held a fan signing event." 

The K-pop star resumed, "Towards the end of the fan signing event, I usually hold this session where I put on different-themed clothes for fans to take photos and videos of." 
Lee Jin HyukHe continued, "When I was dancing to my music with a special outfit, I clearly heard someone saying, 'Let's put on another outfit now.' right next to me." 

He went on, "I turned around to see if anyone was there, but nobody was next to me. There is a video of me from that time online." 

Lastly, he added, "I was really shocked at that time. I had to tell fans that I was going to take a break for a bit." 
Lee Jin HyukIn the video from that particular moment from his fan signing event, Lee Jin Hyuk's face was seen hardening after turning his head around. 

He looked surprised and confused as well, and left to backstage after telling fans, "Wait a moment, please." 
 
After watching the video together, the hosts and other guests of the show dropped their jaws and shivered in fright. 

(Credit= MBC Horror Talks, 'leejinhyuk_grim' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)     
