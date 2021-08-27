[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Reveals Girls' Generation Taeyeon's Extreme Homebody Life

HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior revealed how much of a homebody Taeyeon of girl group Girls' Generation is.On August 26 episode of JTBC's new television show 'Petkage', HeeChul and Taeyeon were seen going on a trip with their dogs.While heading to the destination, Taeyeon told HeeChul about the time when she went to Los Angeles with her dog Zero.Taeyeon said, "Zero has a quiet and calm personality. He stayed in his cage so well during the 12-hour flight to LA."Then, HeeChul was like, "Wow, that's amazing. It's important for the dog to be able to travel fine when going somewhere, and Zero seems to do that really well."Taeyeon continued talking about Zero, "Zero is so picky when it comes to food. He and I are the same in that sense."HeeChul playfully responded, "Well, you know your dog's personality is a reflection of yourself to some degree, right? Zero has a bad temper like you, Taeyeon."After that, Taeyeon and HeeChul had a look at places you can visit with your dog in Korea.At that time, Taeyeon quietly said, "I mean, I don't even go to that many places in Seoul..."HeeChul laughed and commented, "You are a total homebody, that's why! You think going out of home is a waste of your money, because you bought your home with a lot of money."Taeyeon burst into laughter, then responded, "What? What are you talking about? Yes, I like to stay home, but I do go out of home. Zero walks me often. He makes me go out."(Credit= JTBC Petkage)(SBS Star)