뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Disbanded IZ*ONE Lee Chae Yeon Gets Hurt by Dancers Saying They Do Not Respect Her
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Disbanded IZ*ONE Lee Chae Yeon Gets Hurt by Dancers Saying They Do Not Respect Her

[SBS Star] Disbanded IZ*ONE Lee Chae Yeon Gets Hurt by Dancers Saying They Do Not Respect Her

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.25 14:00 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Disbanded IZ*ONE Lee Chae Yeon Gets Hurt by Dancers Saying They Do Not Respect Her
Lee Chae Yeon of disbanded project K-pop girl group IZ*ONE got hurt by some dancers who said they do not have respect for her. 

On August 24, the first episode of Mnet's survival show 'Street Woman Fighter' was aired. 
Lee Chae YeonIn this episode, the contestants of the show were seen meeting for the very first time. 

After they gathered together, the production team asked them to pick one contestant who they had the least respect for.

Each were given 'No Respect' sticker to put on that one particular contestant. 

At the end of it, Lee Chae Yeon became the contestant with the highest number of 'No Respect' stickers; she received six of them in total. 
Lee Chae YeonThen, the contestants revealed their reason why they chose Lee Chae Yeon over other contestants. 

Their reasons included, "It's not like she was part of a dance crew, so I feel like she won't be able to compete with us with her dance.", "I don't think she's skillful enough.", "I mean, she's a K-pop star. Not a real dancer.", and so on. 

After listening to this, Lee Chae Yeon pulled a sad face, then cheerfully commented, "I'm going to show them a K-pop star can dance just as well." 

She continued, "I'm okay. I'm going to make my dream come true here.", and laughed off the whole thing. 
Lee Chae YeonLee Chae Yeon is known as one of the best dancers in the K-pop industry. 

(Credit= Mnet Street Woman Fighter) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.