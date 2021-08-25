뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former Crayon Pop So-yul Shares Her Plan for Jam-jam's Sibling
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Former Crayon Pop So-yul Shares Her Plan for Jam-jam's Sibling

[SBS Star] Former Crayon Pop So-yul Shares Her Plan for Jam-jam's Sibling

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.25 11:40 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former Crayon Pop So-yul Shares Her Plan for Jam-jams Sibling
A former member of K-pop girl group Crayon Pop's So-yul shared that her and her husband Moon Hee Joon of boy group H.O.T. are planning for their second child. 

On August 24 episode of SBS' television show 'Asurajang', So-yul made a guest appearance. 
So-yulDuring the talk, So-yul mentioned raising her daughter Hee-yul, who is more-commonly known as Jam-jam.

So-yul said, "Hee-yul is already five years old (Korean age). I think she took the look after me, but she does have many features of her dad as well." 

She resumed, "As I had Hee-yul early, I realized that it's good to have a child early. I'm 31 years old (Korean age). I'm not very old yet, but it certainly gets harder to raise a child as I age." 

She continued, "My husband and I have been talking about having a second child. We would like to have one as soon as we can, and are trying hard right now." 
So-yulThen, So-yul shared what Moon Hee Joon is like when it comes to parenting.

So-yul said, "My husband doesn't like to use the word 'helping' me with taking care of our daughter. He believes it's his job too. So, we share the job."

She went on, "He is better at playing with Hee-yul than I am. He is good at reading children's minds. I think he's a great husband." 
So-yulSo-yul married Moon Hee Joon in February 2017, then gave birth to Hee-yul in May that year. 

(Credit= 'sssssssoyul' Instagram, SBS Asurajang) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.