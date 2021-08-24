뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jessica Picks BLACKPINK as Her Favorite K-pop Girl Group
Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.24 18:18
K-pop artist Jessica chose girl group BLACKPINK as her favorite K-pop girl group. 

On August 16, Jessica uploaded a Q&A video on her YouTube. 

Jessica answered various questions about her upcoming album, her favorite activity nowadays, a place in the world where she wants to visit the most right now and so on. 

One of the questions was, "Which K-pop girl group is your current most-liked one?" 

Without hesitation, Jessica answered, "It's BLACKPINK." 
 

Back in May, Jessica uploaded a birthday party vlog on her YouTube where it featured JENNIE of BLACKPINK. 

As not a lot of Jessica as well as JENNIE's fans knew the two stars were that close to one another, many fans expressed their surprise after watching the vlog.

In the vlog, Jessica and one other person had a small birthday party after having a meal together. 

The mystery person showed a bit of herself on camera, and that was JENNIE. 
 

A great number of fans around the world are shipping Jessica and JENNIE's friendship at the moment. 

They excitedly left comments such as, "Awww! I love this combination!", "Jessica X BLACKPINK!, "Yes, yes, yes! Yesssss!" and so on. 

(Credit= 'Jessica Jung' YouTube, 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)    
