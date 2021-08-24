[SBS Star] JOY Says, "I Know I'm Pretty, but Nobody Would Know How Strict I Am to Myself to Look Pretty"

JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet shared that she is fully aware of how beautiful she looks.On August 23 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'G-Park's Radio Show', JOY made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Park Myung-soo asked JOY, "Do you know that you're pretty, JOY?"As JOY answered, "Yes." without any hesitation, Park Myung-soo responded, "Wow, I'm surprised because most people would say 'No'."JOY laughed and said, "Nobody would know how hard I try to look pretty."Park Myung-soo commented in a surprised tone of voice, "What? You were born pretty. What effort do you even have to put in?"JOY said, "No, I'm not pretty because I was born pretty. It's all my work. I put in lots of time and effort into making myself look beautiful."She continued, "I work out a lot. I'm been practicing Pilates these days. I also watch what I eat all the time. I spend lots of time on skincare as well."She resumed, "I work out even harder during a period when I don't have much work. This is a result from me being strict to myself."Debuted as a member of Red Velvet in August 2014, JOY is one of the most popular and influential girl group members right now.(Credit= '_imyour_joy' 'gpark_radio' Instagram)(SBS Star)