뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JOY Says, "I Know I'm Pretty, but Nobody Would Know How Strict I Am to Myself to Look Pretty"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] JOY Says, "I Know I'm Pretty, but Nobody Would Know How Strict I Am to Myself to Look Pretty"

[SBS Star] JOY Says, "I Know I'm Pretty, but Nobody Would Know How Strict I Am to Myself to Look Pretty"

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.24 16:42 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JOY Says, "I Know Im Pretty, but Nobody Would Know How Strict I Am to Myself to Look Pretty"
JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet shared that she is fully aware of how beautiful she looks. 

On August 23 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'G-Park's Radio Show', JOY made a guest appearance. 
JOYDuring the talk, the host Park Myung-soo asked JOY, "Do you know that you're pretty, JOY?" 

As JOY answered, "Yes." without any hesitation, Park Myung-soo responded, "Wow, I'm surprised because most people would say 'No'."

JOY laughed and said, "Nobody would know how hard I try to look pretty." 

Park Myung-soo commented in a surprised tone of voice, "What? You were born pretty. What effort do you even have to put in?" 
JOYJOY said, "No, I'm not pretty because I was born pretty. It's all my work. I put in lots of time and effort into making myself look beautiful." 

She continued, "I work out a lot. I'm been practicing Pilates these days. I also watch what I eat all the time. I spend lots of time on skincare as well." 

She resumed, "I work out even harder during a period when I don't have much work. This is a result from me being strict to myself." 
JOYDebuted as a member of Red Velvet in August 2014, JOY is one of the most popular and influential girl group members right now. 

(Credit= '_imyour_joy' 'gpark_radio' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.