[SBS Star] Crush Shares Red Velvet JOY Makes Him Smile & Happy

Singer Crush wrote a letter to fans following his dating news with K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member JOY.Earlier on August 23, Crush and JOY made their relationship public following a report.Then in the evening of August 23, Crush took to his official fan community to talk to fans about the dating news.In his letter, Crush said, "You must all be surprised about the news today. It's my first time speaking about something like this, so I'm very nervous right now. But let me talk about the girl who was in the report."He continued, "These days, I've been smiling much more, and become happier and more positive thanks to her. She is a very bright and positive person."He resumed, "As we took slow steps, it hasn't been long since we found out we had feelings for each other. I wanted to be the one to tell you, but I'm a bit surprised too, as it was reported first."Then, Crush shared a heartfelt love to fans.The singer stated, "I don't feel so good to think about some of you who may be upset about the news. I ask for your kind understanding."He added, "I'll keep working hard with responsibility to show you the best side of me at all times. Thank you, and I love you!"(Credit= 'crush9244' Instagram)(SBS Star)