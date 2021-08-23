[SBS Star] "I'm So Sorry" Red Velvet JOY Writes a Letter to Fans Following Her Dating News Today

JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet wrote a heartfelt letter to fans following her dating news with singer Crush today.Early in the morning today, one news outlet reported that JOY and Crush were in a relationship.Soon after the news broke, both JOY and Crush's management agency confirmed the two stars' relationship.Then this afternoon, JOY took to the official fan community to send a message to fans about the news.JOY said, "I'm so sorry for surprising you with the news today. It would have been nice if I let you know about it in advance. I'm sorry for making you surprised like that."She resumed, "I know all of you are excited that Red Velvet made a comeback as a whole for the first time in ages, and about seeing all five of us performing together. I'm sorry to break that excitement and give you something to worry about."She continued, "We're just beginning to get to know each other after figuring out we both had feelings for one another, so I'm actually surprised that the news broke myself. But I'm sure you are more surprised and shocked than I am."Then, JOY asked for fans' understanding regarding her relationship.JOY said, "I hope you understand and support me. I really would like that. I'm really sorry again for making you worry all day long."She wrapped up the letter by saying, "I'll work and try harder so that you don't worry about me in the future as well. Dear my ReVeluvs, sorry and I love you!"(Credit= '_imyour_joy' Instagram)(SBS Star)