뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Awww How Cute!" Na-eun Gets Super Shy in Front of Cha Eun-woo
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] "Awww How Cute!" Na-eun Gets Super Shy in Front of Cha Eun-woo

[SBS Star] "Awww How Cute!" Na-eun Gets Super Shy in Front of Cha Eun-woo

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.23 17:26 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Awww How Cute!" Na-eun Gets Super Shy in Front of Cha Eun-woo
Professional soccer player Park Joo-ho's daughter Na-eun was spotted getting really shy in front of Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO. 

On August 22 episode of KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman', Cha Eun-woo and his fellow group member MJ made a visit to Park Joo-ho's new home. 
Na-eunWhen Cha Eun-woo and MJ arrived, all three children of Park Joo-ho―Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo got excited to see new faces. 

Na-eun especially showed some noticeable change of behavior in front of Cha Eun-woo that even Park Joo-ho was surprised about it. 

Na-eun could not look at Cha Eun-woo in the eye, and she became very quiet and shy. 

As Park Joo-ho noticed this, he asked Na-eun, "Are you feeling shy, Na-eun? Why are you so shy today?" 

In response to his question, Na-eun just nodded with a shy smile instead of saying anything. 
Na-eunThen, Cha Eun-woo saw Na-eun wearing a lovely pink dress, so he commented, "You look like a princess, Na-eun." 

After hearing this, Na-eun blushed and continued to avoid eye contact with Cha Eun-woo. 

Later on, Na-eun draw a picture and wrote, "I love you, Cha Eun-woo." 
Na-eun(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.