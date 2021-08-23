[SBS Star] "Awww How Cute!" Na-eun Gets Super Shy in Front of Cha Eun-woo

Professional soccer player Park Joo-ho's daughter Na-eun was spotted getting really shy in front of Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO.On August 22 episode of KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman', Cha Eun-woo and his fellow group member MJ made a visit to Park Joo-ho's new home.When Cha Eun-woo and MJ arrived, all three children of Park Joo-ho―Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo got excited to see new faces.Na-eun especially showed some noticeable change of behavior in front of Cha Eun-woo that even Park Joo-ho was surprised about it.Na-eun could not look at Cha Eun-woo in the eye, and she became very quiet and shy.As Park Joo-ho noticed this, he asked Na-eun, "Are you feeling shy, Na-eun? Why are you so shy today?"In response to his question, Na-eun just nodded with a shy smile instead of saying anything.Then, Cha Eun-woo saw Na-eun wearing a lovely pink dress, so he commented, "You look like a princess, Na-eun."After hearing this, Na-eun blushed and continued to avoid eye contact with Cha Eun-woo.Later on, Na-eun draw a picture and wrote, "I love you, Cha Eun-woo."(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman)(SBS Star)