[SBS Star] On Ju Wan Shares What Is Funny About Um Ki-joon & Kim So Yeon on the Set of 'The Penthouse 3'
뉴스

[SBS Star] On Ju Wan Shares What Is Funny About Um Ki-joon & Kim So Yeon on the Set of 'The Penthouse 3'

[SBS Star] On Ju Wan Shares What Is Funny About Um Ki-joon & Kim So Yeon on the Set of 'The Penthouse 3'

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.23 13:47
Actor On Ju Wan revealed what actor Um Ki-joon and actress Kim So Yeon are like on the set of 'The Penthouse 3: War in Life'. 

On August 22 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', On Ju Wan made a guest appearance. 
On Ju WanDuring the talk, the host Shin Dong-yeop said, "You told our staff that Um Ki-joon and Kim So Yeon shocked you when you were shooting 'The Penthouse 3: War in Life' with them. Can you give us a little more detail on that?" 

On Ju Wan responded, "Ah yes, I've actually known Ki-joon for a long time. But it was strange seeing him on set, because he wasn't like himself even when the cameras weren't rolling." 

He continued, "He said hi to me like he was his character Joo Dan-tae. It was so weird. It seemed like he's basically been living like Joo Dan-tae for the last year and a half since the first season, even off camera."
On Ju WanThen, On Ju Wan mentioned what it was like to work with Kim So Yeon. 

The actor said, "There was this one scene where Kim So Yeon had to angrily give me something. While filming, she would be like, 'What did you just say?' and give me a death stare." 

He resumed, "But as soon as the director says, 'Cut!' and I give the prop back to her for re-shooting, she turns into an angel. She's like, 'Oh, thank you. Thank you.' with such a kind smile." 

He added, "I got so confused, because she would keep switching from evil Chun Seo-jin to angel Kim So Yeon within seconds. I just didn't know how to take that." 
On Ju WanUm Ki-joon and Kim So Yeon act super-rich, corrupted and evil characters in 'The Penthouse 3: War in Life'. 

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star)   
