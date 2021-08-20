뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Forgets About Playing a Game & Falls in Love with a Cat
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Forgets About Playing a Game & Falls in Love with a Cat

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.20 17:20 View Count
V of K-pop boy group BTS was seen falling in love with a cat in the middle of a game. 

On August 17, a new episode of BTS' online show 'Run BTS! 2021' was revealed online. 

In this episode, the members of BTS were seen playing a spy game. 

As the game carried on, the seven guys had to figure out who the spy was, pretending not to be one.
BTS VTowards the end of the game when they were about to make their conclusion, they noticed V was missing. 

They went to look for V, and JIMIN found him in a room by himself. 

Because of this, they became more than sure that V was a spy. 
BTS VWhile V was returning to the place where all the other members were, he happened to spot a cat resting under a pavilion. 

It seemed the members' suspicion was not V's primary concern though, because he headed straight to the cat and began to pat him. 

As if he cared more about the cat than the game, he stayed with the cat for some time; the cat looked like he/she was very much enjoying V's company as well. 
BTS VWhen he returned, they voted on him as the most-likely spy, and V complained about it. 

At the end of the game, it was revealed that V was innocent, and SUGA and JIN were actually the spies. 

V laughed and angrily commented, "I only played with the cat for like five minutes. Was that really that wrong thing to do, huh?" 
 

(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)    
