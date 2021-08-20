뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Playfully Shares He Brought Kim Woo Bin-like Stuffed Toy Home
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Playfully Shares He Brought Kim Woo Bin-like Stuffed Toy Home

[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Playfully Shares He Brought Kim Woo Bin-like Stuffed Toy Home

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.20 16:07 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Playfully Shares He Brought Kim Woo Bin-like Stuffed Toy Home
Actor Lee Jong Suk jokingly revealed that he brought actor Kim Woo Bin-like stuffed toy home. 

On August 19, Lee Jong Suk updated his Instagram with some new photos. 

In the first photo, Lee Jong Suk holds the Siberian Husky toy in his hand next to a claw machine. 

It seemed like he earned the stuffed toy from the fierce competition with the claw machine. 

Over this photo, Lee Jong Suk tagged Kim Woo Bin's Instagram account. 
Lee Jong SukThe following two photos were Kim Woo Bin's photos that were taken from the back at a time when he was wearing a fitted black t-shirt. 

Regarding his post, Lee Jong Suk commented, "I brought this home as it looked like him."

Under this, fans left comments such as, "Best friends forever!", "Awww! They're two of my favorite actors!", "That stuffed toy does look quite like Kim Woo Bin indeed!" and so on. 
Kim Woo Bin Kim Woo BinLee Jong Suk and Kim Woo Bin became close while shooting KBS' drama 'School' in 2012. 

They are often referred to as one of the hottest celebrity best friends.

(Credit= 'jongsuk0206' '____kimwoobin' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.