[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Playfully Shares He Brought Kim Woo Bin-like Stuffed Toy Home

Actor Lee Jong Suk jokingly revealed that he brought actor Kim Woo Bin-like stuffed toy home.On August 19, Lee Jong Suk updated his Instagram with some new photos.In the first photo, Lee Jong Suk holds the Siberian Husky toy in his hand next to a claw machine.It seemed like he earned the stuffed toy from the fierce competition with the claw machine.Over this photo, Lee Jong Suk tagged Kim Woo Bin's Instagram account.The following two photos were Kim Woo Bin's photos that were taken from the back at a time when he was wearing a fitted black t-shirt.Regarding his post, Lee Jong Suk commented, "I brought this home as it looked like him."Under this, fans left comments such as, "Best friends forever!", "Awww! They're two of my favorite actors!", "That stuffed toy does look quite like Kim Woo Bin indeed!" and so on.Lee Jong Suk and Kim Woo Bin became close while shooting KBS' drama 'School' in 2012.They are often referred to as one of the hottest celebrity best friends.(Credit= 'jongsuk0206' '____kimwoobin' Instagram)(SBS Star)