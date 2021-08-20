[SBS Star] Yoo Ah In Sends Lee Byung Hun a QR Code Truck that Shows the Actor's Embarrassing Past

Actor Yoo Ah In sent a snack truck to another actor Lee Byung Hun with a special QR code.On August 19, Lee Byung Hun updated his Instagram with a new post.The post included photos of a snack truck that Yoo Ah In sent him to the shooting site of his upcoming film 'Concrete Utopia' (literal title).Over the snack truck, Yoo Ah In wrote, "I'll follow the career path that you have built. Hooray, Lee Byung Hun! From Yoo Ah In."Then, there was also a large panel next to the snack truck that included a QR code with a writing, "Not this path though..."It turned out the QR code led you to one past video of Lee Byung Hun.The video was of Lee Byung Hun performing a song at his fan meeting in Japan.At that time, this video went viral online for Lee Byung Hun's robot-like dance as well as his never-ending bright smile.It is thought to be one of the most embarrassing past videos of Lee Byung Hun, but many had a great laugh from it back then.Under this post, Lee Byung Hun wrote, "Thank you, Ah In. But what's with the QR code? Hahahaha."Everyone is laughing about Yoo Ah In's clever idea of making Lee Byung Hun and a lot of people revisit this hilarious video.(Credit= 'hongsick' 'byunghun0712' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)