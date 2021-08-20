뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoo Ah In Sends Lee Byung Hun a QR Code Truck that Shows the Actor's Embarrassing Past
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Yoo Ah In Sends Lee Byung Hun a QR Code Truck that Shows the Actor's Embarrassing Past

[SBS Star] Yoo Ah In Sends Lee Byung Hun a QR Code Truck that Shows the Actor's Embarrassing Past

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.20 14:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoo Ah In Sends Lee Byung Hun a QR Code Truck that Shows the Actors Embarrassing Past
Actor Yoo Ah In sent a snack truck to another actor Lee Byung Hun with a special QR code. 

On August 19, Lee Byung Hun updated his Instagram with a new post. 

The post included photos of a snack truck that Yoo Ah In sent him to the shooting site of his upcoming film 'Concrete Utopia' (literal title). 
Lee Byung HunOver the snack truck, Yoo Ah In wrote, "I'll follow the career path that you have built. Hooray, Lee Byung Hun! From Yoo Ah In." 

Then, there was also a large panel next to the snack truck that included a QR code with a writing, "Not this path though..." 
Lee Byung HunIt turned out the QR code led you to one past video of Lee Byung Hun. 

The video was of Lee Byung Hun performing a song at his fan meeting in Japan. 

At that time, this video went viral online for Lee Byung Hun's robot-like dance as well as his never-ending bright smile.  
Lee Byung HunIt is thought to be one of the most embarrassing past videos of Lee Byung Hun, but many had a great laugh from it back then. 

Under this post, Lee Byung Hun wrote, "Thank you, Ah In. But what's with the QR code? Hahahaha." 

Everyone is laughing about Yoo Ah In's clever idea of making Lee Byung Hun and a lot of people revisit this hilarious video. 
 

(Credit= 'hongsick' 'byunghun0712' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.