[SBS Star] TXT Tell How Awkward They Felt When They Stayed on Stage During BTS' Encore Performance
Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.20 11:25
K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) shared how awkward they felt when they were on stage with another K-pop group BTS during their encore performance. 

On August 19, a video of TXT was posted on a popular YouTube channel 'MMTG'. 

In this video, the interviewer Jaejae mentioned one past event that involved TXT and BTS. 

Jaejae said, "Do you remember the time when you were on stage with BTS after they won first place on a music show? You stayed during their encore performance."  

She continued, "At that time, SOOBIN was captured covering his mouth in extreme happiness when JIN patted him on the shoulder." 
TXTAll members of TXT burst into laughter after hearing this, and SOOBIN said, "Yes, I vividly remember this day." 

The K-pop star resumed, "Before we went up the stage, we were actually told not to come down during the encore performance. The staff were like, 'Stay up there, and celebrate the moment with BTS.'" 

He went on, "But as we felt so awkward to do that, we just went down after saying, 'Congratulations!' But as the staff sent us back up, we just stood in the corner, not knowing what to do. We looked at each other and were like, 'What are we going to do now?'" 
TXTHe added, "We thought BTS may have a good idea, and looked at them. But they had no idea as well. They were also like, 'What are we supposed to do?'"

Lastly, TAEHYUN laughed and said, "There was a brief awkward moment, but the members of BTS took good care of us following that." 
 

(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
