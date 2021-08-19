뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Jihoon Shares He Had Nothing Done to His Face, but Is More than Satisfied with It
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Jihoon Shares He Had Nothing Done to His Face, but Is More than Satisfied with It

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Jihoon Shares He Had Nothing Done to His Face, but Is More than Satisfied with It

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.19 18:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Jihoon Shares He Had Nothing Done to His Face, but Is More than Satisfied with It
K-pop artist Park Jihoon share that he is satisfied with the way he looks. 

On August 12, a video of Park Jihoon was uploaded on one YouTube channel. 

In this video, Park Jihoon was seen reading about himself online. 
Park JihoonWhile doing so, he came across a past remark that soloist Kang Daniel made on a radio show. 

At that time, Kang Daniel said, "When I look Jihoon in the eye, I feel like I'm looking at the stars in the night sky. They are so pretty." 

Park Jihoon commented, "Oh, haha. I actually became much confident with the way my eyes look recently. I've been using an eye cream for my eyes these days." 
Park JihoonThen, Park Jihoon read all sorts of compliments that are made about his appearance. 

The K-pop star said, "It would be a lie to say that I don't like how I look. I'm confident with my face. I had nothing done to it. I didn't even inject anything to it. It's all natural." 

He continued, "Well, I had a snaggletooth, so I did get my teeth aligned using braces in the past, but that's it. Nothing else." 

With a smile, he added, "I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my parents for that."
 

(Credit= '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
