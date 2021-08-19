뉴스
[SBS Star] "Everyone Must See Him in Real Life" Yoo Jae-hwan Describes How Perfect Park Seo Jun Looks
[SBS Star] "Everyone Must See Him in Real Life" Yoo Jae-hwan Describes How Perfect Park Seo Jun Looks

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.19
Singer-songwriter Yoo Jae-hwan described how flawless actor Park Seo Jun's appearance is. 

On August 17 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', Yoo Jae-hwan featured as a guest. 
Yoo Jae-hwanDuring the talk, Yoo Jae-hwan spoke about the time when he saw Park Seo Jun at the gym. 

Yoo Jae-hwan said, "I happen to go to the same gym as Park Seo Jun. I never got to say hi or talk to him, but I feel so honored to be going to the same gym as him." 

The singer-songwriter continued, "Everyone must see him at least once in their life. He is just incredibly good-looking. Not only does he have this unique vibe, but he also has 'good-looking' written all over him." 

He went on, "What I've learned from seeing him was that I realized one's outer beauty was far more important than one's inner beauty. I had never been so mesmerized by someone's looks before." 
 
He added, "Anyone who sees him will be inspired to write a new poem or to come up with a new recipe. He is that inspiring. He is a walking sculpture." 
Yoo Jae-hwanThen, Yoo Jae-hwan was asked if he could send a video message to Park Seo Jun. 

Without hesitating for a single second, Yoo Jae-hwan looked at the camera and said, "Park Seo Jun, you are like a piece of art. I've never seen such a beautiful piece of art before." 

He resumed, "When I saw you, I thought to myself, 'If you would ever betray me, I'll completely understand. You can betray me.'" 
Yoo Jae-hwanWhen Yoo Jae-hwan ended his video message, another guest hip-hop artist Sleepy commented, "I'm a little confused right now. I'm just sitting here thinking, 'Has Yoo Jae-hwan just come out or what?'" 

Yoo Jae-hwan responded, "Oh no. I'm not. But Park Seo Jun definitely made me question my sexuality for a brief moment." 
Sleepy(Credit= MBC every1 Video Star, 'bj_sj2013' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)     
