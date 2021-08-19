[SBS Star] One Survival Audition Show Contestant Gains Attention for Her Twin-like Look to JUNGKOOK

'Girls Planet 999' contestant Kang Ye Seo is catching the eye of many for showing such an incredible resemblance to JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS.Earlier this month, Mnet began broadcasting a survival audition show called 'Girls Planet 999'.Out of 99 contestants, there was one contestant that a lot of K-pop fans could not help but pay more attention.Her name is Kang Ye Seo, a former member of K-pop girl group BUSTERS that made debut in 2017.The reason why she caught the attention of K-pop fans was because she looked so similar to JUNGKOOK.Many claimed that they were reminded of JUNGKOOK whenever they saw Kang Ye Seo on the show.They definitely gave off a similar vibe―their facial features showed very strong similarities.A rabbit is an animal that fans use to refer to JUNGKOOK due to his facial features that remind them of a cute bunny.Surprisingly, one of Kang Ye Seo's nicknames is 'Kang Rabbit'.Regarding this, fans left comments such as, "Wow! She really does look like JUNGKOOK!", "She's got to be JUNGKOOK's long-lost sister or something!", "What? Is this for real? I mean, they look... The same!" and more.(Credit= Mnet Girls Planet 999, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)