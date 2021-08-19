뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] One Survival Audition Show Contestant Gains Attention for Her Twin-like Look to JUNGKOOK
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] One Survival Audition Show Contestant Gains Attention for Her Twin-like Look to JUNGKOOK

[SBS Star] One Survival Audition Show Contestant Gains Attention for Her Twin-like Look to JUNGKOOK

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.19 13:56 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] One Survival Audition Show Contestant Gains Attention for Her Twin-like Look to JUNGKOOK
'Girls Planet 999' contestant Kang Ye Seo is catching the eye of many for showing such an incredible resemblance to JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS. 

Earlier this month, Mnet began broadcasting a survival audition show called 'Girls Planet 999'. 

Out of 99 contestants, there was one contestant that a lot of K-pop fans could not help but pay more attention. 

Her name is Kang Ye Seo, a former member of K-pop girl group BUSTERS that made debut in 2017. 
Kang Ye SeoThe reason why she caught the attention of K-pop fans was because she looked so similar to JUNGKOOK. 

Many claimed that they were reminded of JUNGKOOK whenever they saw Kang Ye Seo on the show. 

They definitely gave off a similar vibe―their facial features showed very strong similarities. 
Kang Ye SeoA rabbit is an animal that fans use to refer to JUNGKOOK due to his facial features that remind them of a cute bunny. 

Surprisingly, one of Kang Ye Seo's nicknames is 'Kang Rabbit'. 

Regarding this, fans left comments such as, "Wow! She really does look like JUNGKOOK!", "She's got to be JUNGKOOK's long-lost sister or something!", "What? Is this for real? I mean, they look... The same!" and more. 
Kang Ye Seo(Credit= Mnet Girls Planet 999, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.