[SBS Star] One Survival Audition Show Contestant Gains Attention for Her Twin-like Look to JUNGKOOK

'Girls Planet 999' contestant Kang Ye Seo is catching the eye of many for showing such an incredible resemblance to JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS.
Earlier this month, Mnet began broadcasting a survival audition show called 'Girls Planet 999'.
Out of 99 contestants, there was one contestant that a lot of K-pop fans could not help but pay more attention.
Her name is Kang Ye Seo, a former member of K-pop girl group BUSTERS that made debut in 2017.
The reason why she caught the attention of K-pop fans was because she looked so similar to JUNGKOOK.
Many claimed that they were reminded of JUNGKOOK whenever they saw Kang Ye Seo on the show.
They definitely gave off a similar vibe―their facial features showed very strong similarities.
A rabbit is an animal that fans use to refer to JUNGKOOK due to his facial features that remind them of a cute bunny.
Surprisingly, one of Kang Ye Seo's nicknames is 'Kang Rabbit'.
Regarding this, fans left comments such as, "Wow! She really does look like JUNGKOOK!", "She's got to be JUNGKOOK's long-lost sister or something!", "What? Is this for real? I mean, they look... The same!" and more.
(Credit= Mnet Girls Planet 999, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)
(SBS Star)