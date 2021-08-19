뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Shares a Reason Why He Used to Argue with His Ex-girlfriend a Lot
Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.19 11:26
Singer Kim Jong-kook shared what got in the way of his relationship in the past. 

On August 18 episode of JTBC's television show 'Serimoney Club', Kim Jong-kook mentioned his dating style. 
Kim Jong-kookDuring the talk, the show's guest actor Lee Hyun Wook shared how bad he is expressing his feelings when in a relationship. 

He added, "I'm a quiet person as well. I once had a girlfriend who was similar to me. Actually, she was even worse than I was." 

He laughingly continued, "When we met, we only said the things that we had to say to each other and did our own things. Many looked at us weirdly." 
Kim Jong-kookThen, Kim Jong-kook said, "We didn't have a smartphone when I last dated someone. At that time, we sent texts to one another." 

The singer resumed, "There were emojis that I could use, but I had never used them. I was pretty cold via texts. But when I was with her in real life, I would be a gentleman." 

He went on, "We fought about me going to the gym too much though. My work-outs were the biggest obstacle in our relationship." 

He added, My girlfriend would ask me, 'Is your work-out more important to you or am I more important to you?'" 
Kim Jong-kook(Credit= JTBC Serimoney Club) 

(SBS Star)    
SBS 정보
  서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

