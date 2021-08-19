[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Shares a Reason Why He Used to Argue with His Ex-girlfriend a Lot

Singer Kim Jong-kook shared what got in the way of his relationship in the past.On August 18 episode of JTBC's television show 'Serimoney Club', Kim Jong-kook mentioned his dating style.During the talk, the show's guest actor Lee Hyun Wook shared how bad he is expressing his feelings when in a relationship.He added, "I'm a quiet person as well. I once had a girlfriend who was similar to me. Actually, she was even worse than I was."He laughingly continued, "When we met, we only said the things that we had to say to each other and did our own things. Many looked at us weirdly."Then, Kim Jong-kook said, "We didn't have a smartphone when I last dated someone. At that time, we sent texts to one another."The singer resumed, "There were emojis that I could use, but I had never used them. I was pretty cold via texts. But when I was with her in real life, I would be a gentleman."He went on, "We fought about me going to the gym too much though. My work-outs were the biggest obstacle in our relationship."He added, My girlfriend would ask me, 'Is your work-out more important to you or am I more important to you?'"(Credit= JTBC Serimoney Club)(SBS Star)