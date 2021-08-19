[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Shares a Reason Why He Used to Argue with His Ex-girlfriend a Lot

Singer Kim Jong-kook shared what got in the way of his relationship in the past.
On August 18 episode of JTBC's television show 'Serimoney Club', Kim Jong-kook mentioned his dating style.
During the talk, the show's guest actor Lee Hyun Wook shared how bad he is expressing his feelings when in a relationship.
He added, "I'm a quiet person as well. I once had a girlfriend who was similar to me. Actually, she was even worse than I was."
He laughingly continued, "When we met, we only said the things that we had to say to each other and did our own things. Many looked at us weirdly."
Then, Kim Jong-kook said, "We didn't have a smartphone when I last dated someone. At that time, we sent texts to one another."
The singer resumed, "There were emojis that I could use, but I had never used them. I was pretty cold via texts. But when I was with her in real life, I would be a gentleman."
He went on, "We fought about me going to the gym too much though. My work-outs were the biggest obstacle in our relationship."
He added, My girlfriend would ask me, 'Is your work-out more important to you or am I more important to you?'"
