[SBS Star] Super Junior EunHyuk Shares Why He Drives a Compact Car Instead of an Expensive Car
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.18 18:32
EunHyuk of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared why he drives a compact car instead of an imported luxury car. 

On August 17, EunHyuk uploaded a video of himself driving around Seoul. 

At the beginning, he introduced his car that he had given a name, 'Good Morning'.

'Good Morning' is a domestic compact car that EunHyuk owned since 2013. 
EunHyukWhile driving around the city, EunHyuk explained why he loves 'Good Morning'. 

EunHyuk said, "When I started making a good amount of money, I was interested in buying imported luxury cars like a lot of people." 

The Super Junior member continued, "At that time, I bought a Porsche along with this car. But as I drove both cars, I felt as if this car was smoother to drive than Porsche." 
EunHyukHe resumed, "But I don't really get much time to drive my own car, you know. It's not just me, but it's like that with many of us with this job." 

He went on, "The only places I went with my own car were limited places in Seoul. So, compact cars were much more convenient." 

Lastly, he added, "I actually sold my Porsche. After that, my love for 'Good Morning' has grown even more. That's why I still only drive this car." 
 

EunHyuk made debut as a member of Super Junior in November 2005; Super Junior was one of the hottest 2nd generation K-pop groups. 

(Credit= '일단은혁이 1LDAN EUNHYUKEE' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
