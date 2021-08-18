[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Speaks About the Pressure of Being Under the Same Agency as BTS

YEONJUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) shared him and his fellow members feel pressured about being under the same agency as another boy group BTS.On August 17, TXT held an online showcase for the group's new album 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE'.During the showcase, TXT members were asked if they felt the pressure of being in the same management agency as the global pop sensation BTS.YEONJUN answered, "BTS' success motivates us a lot. We are always happy to hear good news about BTS around the world. It's incredible to have such a great group as our label sunbae."He continued, "It would be a lie to say that we feel no pressure at all, but we're definitely being more strict to ourselves in order to fight the pressure."Then, YEONJUN shared him and the other members of TXT felt more pressure about the look everyone gives them as if their good progress in the industry was all due to the agency's brand value.YEONJUN said, "While it's true that we were trained under our agency which acted like a strong fence around us, we're constantly trying our best to break out of this idea that many have."He went on, "Although it may take a while to break that idea, we believe that we'll be able to prove ourselves to everyone with our music and performance."Lastly, he added, "We will slowly fight against the prejudice. We'll get there one day."In TXT's early debut days, the group was often referred to as the junior group of BTS; TXT received a lot of media attention because of that.(Credit= 'TXT_bighit' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)