[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Shares that 'Running Man' Has Become a Piece of Her

Actress Song Ji-hyo shared how important 'Running Man' is to her.On August 17, Song Ji-hyo sat down for an interview with the press.During the interview, Song Ji-hyo talked about being part of SBS' television show 'Running Man' for the last 11 years.Song Ji-hyo said, "'Running Man' has become a piece of me. I joined 'Running Man' when I was 30, and am 41 now."She continued, "As I spent all my 30s with 'Running Man', I feel like 'Running Man' is more like part of my life than a television show. I spent a quarter of my life with 'Running Man'."Then, Song Ji-hyo was asked if she plans to keep going with 'Running Man'.Without hesitation, Song Ji-hyo answered, "Yes, definitely. I would love to keep going with it."She resumed, "It would almost feel like losing some body parts if I stop being on 'Running Man'. I just really like being part of it."First aired on July 11, 2010, 'Running Man' is one of the longest-running and most popular television shows in Korea.Song Ji-hyo joined 'Running Man' from the very first episode.(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)