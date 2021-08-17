[SBS Star] VIDEO: SBS' News Anchor Shares How Glistening BTS JUNGKOOK's Eyes Were During Interview

SBS' news anchor Kim Yong-tae shared how brightly-shining JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS' eyes were during their recent interview.Last month, the members of BTS featured on SBS' prime time news 'SBS 8 News' where they were interviewed by Kim Yong-tae.It was Kim Yong-tae's second time interviewing them following the interview in June 2018.Kim Yong-tae sat down with some reporters to talk about the recent BTS interview earlier this month.The news anchor said, "JUNGKOOK was sitting on the seat that was the farthest away from where I was. So, he couldn't see me too well."He continued, "As I spoke, I noticed him sticking his head out to get the best view of me. His eyes were like glistening then. They were so shiny."He chuckled and added, "I couldn't help but pay more attention to him following that."Three years ago, Kim Yong-tae also mentioned JUNGKOOK's ever so twinkling eyes.At that time, Kim Yong-tae said, "You are such a great singer, JUNGKOOK. You can rap well too. It's amazing."He resumed, "I heard that's the reason why JUNGKOOK is referred to as 'golden maknae'. You also have very deep eyes that look as if they have been polished as well."(Credit= 'SBS 뉴스' YouTube)(SBS Star)