[SBS Star] Everyone Is in Love with Former SM Ent. Trainee Rookie Actress Choi Hyo Zu

Rookie actress Choi Hyo Zu is currently the talk of the town for her mesmerizing beauty.Not so long ago, SM Entertainment fans discovered that one of the former trainees took the career path in acting.The former SM Entertainment trainee was Choi Hyo Zu, who used to train to make K-pop debut.According to fans, Choi Hyo Zu was not a trainee at SM Entertainment for long, but made a great impression on a lot of fans due to her goddess-like appearance.Choi Hyo Zu recently signed with an acting management agency Namoo Actors.Namoo Actors is home to lots of renowned actors and actresses including Song Kang, Seohyun, Park Min Young, Ji Sung, Lee Joon Gi and more.Born in May 1999, Choi Hyo Zu is 170 cm (5.6 ft), and goes to Dongduk Women's University where she majors in Broadcasting and Entertainment.Many are talking about her captivating beauty and unique vibe at the moment.They are also excitedly expecting to see her in their favorite dramas and movies soon.(Credit= Namoo Actors)(SBS Star)