[SBS Star] HyunA Apologizes to DAWN·Fans·Staff About Fainting During MV Shooting
Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.17 16:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HyunA Apologizes to DAWN·Fans·Staff About Fainting During MV Shooting
K-pop artist HyunA shared an apology to her boyfriend K-pop artist DAWN, fans and staff about fainting while filming a music video. 

On August 16, HyunA updated her Instagram with a new post. 

In the post, HyunA wrote, "I would like to thank everyone for working so hard with me for the two days on 11th and 14th. I honestly don't know what else to say besides 'Thank you'." 

She went on, "The shooting for this music video was more meaningful to me than any other music videos. I would like to thank all my staff for putting in so much effort for it."

She resumed, "Since I faint so many times a day even on a regular day, an ambulance waited outside the shooting site. That was never the case before. As expected, I fainted during the shooting while having fun dancing." 
HyunAThen, HyunA said she was really upset, because she wanted to do her best but her body did not allow her to do that.

HyunA shared how guilty she felt at that time, "I felt like it was my fault for not taking care of myself better. When I woke up after getting an IV, my blood pressure was 70/40 mmHg." 

She continued, "So, I had to halt filming and return home. After I got home, I thought to myself, 'I'm glad.' Then, I was like, 'Why am I thinking like that?' I don't know. I felt kind of insane on that day. Anyway, I started thinking about everyone I love, and felt thankful for everything." 

She added, "Dear all my lovely staff who make me beautiful on stage and fans who give me endless support, I'll take care of myself better. I'm sorry for making you worry." 

The K-pop artist wrapped up the post by saying, "Lastly, I would like to say something to DAWN. I'm so sorry, DAWN. Thank you always. I love you." 
 

Recently, it was announced that HyunA and DAWN were making releasing a song together on September 9. 

It is assumed she was filming a music video for their release on that day she talked about in her post. 

(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
