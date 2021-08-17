뉴스
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Receives Beautiful Customized Birthday Cakes from Her Worldwide Fans
Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.17 11:19 View Count
Actress Song Ji-hyo received beautiful customized birthday cakes from fans around the world. 

On August 16, Song Ji-hyo flooded her Instagram with new photos. 

The photos were of Song Ji-hyo showing off gifts and cakes that she received for her 40th birthday. 
Song Ji-hyo Song Ji-hyoIn the photos, Song Ji-hyo is surrounded by piles of gifts and cakes from her fans all over the world. 

There were also photos of her holding the cakes in her hands with a joyful smile. 

The surprising fact was that the cakes were not just ordinary cakes; they were customized. 

Some were printed with Song Ji-hyo's photos, some were decorated with sugar flowers and some were in the shape of Song Ji-hyo's favorite drink and food. 
Song Ji-hyo Song Ji-hyoUnder these photos, Song Ji-hyo wrote, "Thank you for celebrating my birthday together every year." 

She continued, "I had a happy and fun birthday thanks to your love. I'll always be thankful to you in my heart. Thank you so much." 
Song Ji-hyoBorn on August 15, 1981, Song Ji-hyo turned 40 this year. 

(Credit= 'my_songjihyo' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
