[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Receives Beautiful Customized Birthday Cakes from Her Worldwide Fans

Actress Song Ji-hyo received beautiful customized birthday cakes from fans around the world.On August 16, Song Ji-hyo flooded her Instagram with new photos.The photos were of Song Ji-hyo showing off gifts and cakes that she received for her 40th birthday.In the photos, Song Ji-hyo is surrounded by piles of gifts and cakes from her fans all over the world.There were also photos of her holding the cakes in her hands with a joyful smile.The surprising fact was that the cakes were not just ordinary cakes; they were customized.Some were printed with Song Ji-hyo's photos, some were decorated with sugar flowers and some were in the shape of Song Ji-hyo's favorite drink and food.Under these photos, Song Ji-hyo wrote, "Thank you for celebrating my birthday together every year."She continued, "I had a happy and fun birthday thanks to your love. I'll always be thankful to you in my heart. Thank you so much."Born on August 15, 1981, Song Ji-hyo turned 40 this year.(Credit= 'my_songjihyo' Instagram)(SBS Star)