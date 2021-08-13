[SBS Star] Brave Girls YUJEONG Says Her 4-year Ex-boyfriend Ghosted Her While Still Together

YUJEONG of K-pop girl group Brave Girls shared that one of her ex-boyfriends ghosted her while they were still together.On August 11 episode of KBS' television show 'Museum of Broken Relationships', YUJEONG made a guest appearance.During the talk, YUJEONG talked about her ex-boyfriend who she dated for about four years in the past.YUJEONG said, "We met when we were in high school, and I was with him for about four years. He ghosted me while we were still together."She continued, "I think he got too annoyed when we fought that day. What happened was, we were texting one another back and forth, then all of a sudden, he stopped reading my messages."She went on, "It turned out he had blocked me. He did something that no couples should ever do to each other."Then, the host Sung Si-kyung responded, "He probably wanted to hurt you, deliberately."YUJEONG commented, "Yeah. I honestly think ghosting your boyfriend/girlfriend is one thing that couples should never do."She resumed, "When you have something to say, you want to say it. I felt frustrated because I couldn't. I also wanted to sort things out between us by talking. Ghosting someone drives you completely crazy."(Credit= KBS Museum of Broken Relationships)(SBS Star)