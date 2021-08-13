뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Brave Girls YUJEONG Says Her 4-year Ex-boyfriend Ghosted Her While Still Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Brave Girls YUJEONG Says Her 4-year Ex-boyfriend Ghosted Her While Still Together

[SBS Star] Brave Girls YUJEONG Says Her 4-year Ex-boyfriend Ghosted Her While Still Together

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.13 18:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Brave Girls YUJEONG Says Her 4-year Ex-boyfriend Ghosted Her While Still Together
YUJEONG of K-pop girl group Brave Girls shared that one of her ex-boyfriends ghosted her while they were still together. 

On August 11 episode of KBS' television show 'Museum of Broken Relationships', YUJEONG made a guest appearance. 
YUJEONGDuring the talk, YUJEONG talked about her ex-boyfriend who she dated for about four years in the past. 

YUJEONG said, "We met when we were in high school, and I was with him for about four years. He ghosted me while we were still together." 

She continued, "I think he got too annoyed when we fought that day. What happened was, we were texting one another back and forth, then all of a sudden, he stopped reading my messages." 

She went on, "It turned out he had blocked me. He did something that no couples should ever do to each other." 
YUJEONGThen, the host Sung Si-kyung responded, "He probably wanted to hurt you, deliberately." 

YUJEONG commented, "Yeah. I honestly think ghosting your boyfriend/girlfriend is one thing that couples should never do." 

She resumed, "When you have something to say, you want to say it. I felt frustrated because I couldn't. I also wanted to sort things out between us by talking. Ghosting someone drives you completely crazy."
YUJEONG(Credit= KBS Museum of Broken Relationships) 

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.