[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet JOY Explains How Her Sensational Photo at 'MAMA' Was Born

JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet shared an interesting story behind the sensational photo of her at 'MAMA'.On August 12, a popular YouTube channel 'MMTG' uploaded a video of Red Velvet online.The video showed the host Jaejae sharing a photo of JOY in the past that she got a lot of attention for her incredible beauty.The photo was taken at an annual music festival 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' (MAMA) when she wore a sleeveless red glittery dress back in the day.In the photo, JOY had her fingers on her lower teeth, and stared at the distance on her seat.JOY laughed after seeing this photo, and said, "There is a story behind this photo, actually. I had my fingers like that because of my braces."She continued, "I had braces then. The wire of my braces kind of came off on that day. But as I was abroad, I couldn't go to the dentist."She resumed, "Just before the show, the staff snapped some of it off with nippers. That part where the wire had been snapped had been bothering me a lot on that day."The K-pop star added, "So, I kept on touching that part during the festival, and one of my fans happened to take a photo of me when I was doing that."(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube, 'wncjoy' Twitter)(SBS Star)