[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girls' Generation Hyoyeon Shares a Hilarious Story About Drunk Yuri

Hyoyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation revealed a funny story about her fellow member Yuri.On August 12, one YouTube channel posted a video of Hyoyeon.In the video, Hyoyeon talked about her love for gatherings that involve drinking.Hyoyeon said, "I love the vibe that drinking gatherings give off. I love drinking makgeolli, beer, soju with water and warm sake."She continued, "Speaking of alcohol, I remember the time when I was supposed to meet up with Yuri after we each had some drinks with other friends."She resumed, "As Yuri came towards me at our meeting time, I couldn't see her upper teeth. I was like, 'What? Is she missing her upper teeth?'"The K-pop star laughed and said, "It turned out Yuri drank too much red wine that her teeth had been colored."Then, Hyoyeon laughingly added, "But you know what? Yuri was like, 'No, no. I didn't drink much at all. I didn't drink!' Your teeth were purple, Yuri!"Yuri is second to none when it comes to drinking; she previously revealed that she gets disappointed if she cannot or does not get to drink at get-togethers.(Credit= '달라스튜디오' YouTube, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)