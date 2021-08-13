뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girls' Generation Hyoyeon Shares a Hilarious Story About Drunk Yuri
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girls' Generation Hyoyeon Shares a Hilarious Story About Drunk Yuri

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girls' Generation Hyoyeon Shares a Hilarious Story About Drunk Yuri

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.13 14:35 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Girls Generation Hyoyeon Shares a Hilarious Story About Drunk Yuri
Hyoyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation revealed a funny story about her fellow member Yuri. 

On August 12, one YouTube channel posted a video of Hyoyeon. 
HyoyeonIn the video, Hyoyeon talked about her love for gatherings that involve drinking.

Hyoyeon said, "I love the vibe that drinking gatherings give off. I love drinking makgeolli, beer, soju with water and warm sake." 

She continued, "Speaking of alcohol, I remember the time when I was supposed to meet up with Yuri after we each had some drinks with other friends." 
HyoyeonShe resumed, "As Yuri came towards me at our meeting time, I couldn't see her upper teeth. I was like, 'What? Is she missing her upper teeth?'" 

The K-pop star laughed and said, "It turned out Yuri drank too much red wine that her teeth had been colored." 

Then, Hyoyeon laughingly added, "But you know what? Yuri was like, 'No, no. I didn't drink much at all. I didn't drink!' Your teeth were purple, Yuri!" 
 

Yuri is second to none when it comes to drinking; she previously revealed that she gets disappointed if she cannot or does not get to drink at get-togethers. 

(Credit= '달라스튜디오' YouTube, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)       
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.